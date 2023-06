LIVE MUSIC:

Juneteenth Jam

Fri. June 17th @ 7:30 P.M.

Hotel Congress Plaza

Get tickets at

hotelcongress.com/juneteenthjam

OUTDOORS:

Dog Days of Summer

June 1 - September 30

Tucson Botanical Gardens

tucsonbotanical.org/dogdays

DRINKS:

World Margarita Championship

Sat. June 17th @ 5:30 P.M.

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort at the Kiva Ballroom

For more information and to get tickets

saaca.com