Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

International Delight introduces new Cinnamon Churro Iced Coffee

Take a break! Lifestyle Expert, Kathy Buccio, shares the latest coffee creation and unique ways to serve it
Posted at 1:04 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 16:04:00-04

International Delight is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

To learn more, visit InternationalDelight.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!