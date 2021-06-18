Inside Look Campaign: Empowering those living with Plaque Psoriasis

Amgen is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Plaque psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease that appears on the surface of the skin as raised, red, itchy patches, but actually starts inside the body caused by dysfunction of the immune system. About 80 percent of the more than 8 million people in the U.S. living with psoriasis experience plaque psoriasis, and many struggle with diagnosis and management.

Acclaimed makeup artist Allan Avendaño talks about the struggles of living with plaque psoriasis, and knows that the show must go on no matter what obstacles, or plaques, arise.

With the new INSIDE LOOK campaign, Dr. Jennifer Soung talks more in depth about moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, including causes and symptoms, as well as available treatments.

Avendaño aims to raise awareness about plaque psoriasis and what it’s like to live with the condition, in hopes of educating others and inspiring them to feel more confident in their own skin.

For more information visit: insidelookpso.com