How PenFed is helping veteran entrepreneurs get ahead

The biggest challenge faced by today’s veterans is access to the funds and social networks needed to start their businesses. That’s why the PenFed Foundation launched the Veteran Entrepreneur Investment Program (VEIP,) which equips military members and veterans with the resources and training needed to realize their business aspirations.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 17:06:20-05
