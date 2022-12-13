Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Holiday gifts for kids with Meredith Sinclair

Looking for some fun gifts for the kids, look no further, as the author of “Well Played”, Meredith Sinclair, joins us with her picks to keep the family joyous this season
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 20:32:54-05

High Impact TV is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

THE NEWS YOU NEED. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE.