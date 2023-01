Hockey, theater, music and gems

LIVE SPORTS:

Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks

Jan. 28th @ 7 P.M. & Jan. 29 @ 4 P.M.

To get tickets go to tucsonroadrunners.com!

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 28 @ 7:30 P.M. & Jan. 29 @ 2:00 P.M.

tucsonsymphony.org

Arizona Theatre Company

Jan. 28 @ 7:30 P.M. & Jan. 29 @ 2:00 P.M.

The Glass Menagerie

atc.org

The International Wildlife Museum

Jan. 28 10 A.M. - 12 P.M.

Lunar New Year Celebration

thewildlifemuseum.org

OUTDOORS:

Arizona State Parks and trails

Jan. 28 10 A.M. - 1 P.M.

Live reptile exhibit

azstateparks.com

ANNUALLY:

THE GEM AND MINERAL SHOW

Jan. 28 - Feb. 12

visittucson.org