The Morning Blend

Hockey, popup shop, wizards, sculptures and safety

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 18:05:54-04

LIVE SPORTS:

Tucson Roadrunners vs the Calgary Wranglers
Fri. March 17th @ 7 P.M.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Sat. March 18th @ 7 P.M.
First Responder’s Day Doubleheader
Tucson Arena
For more information and to get tickets
tucsonroadrunners.com

ANNUALLY:

Sculpture Festival SHOW & SALE
Sat. March 18th & Sun. March 19th
9:30 A.M. - 4 P.M.
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
sculpturetucson.org

EDUCATIONAL:

Be Safe Saturday
Sat. March 18th @ 9A.M. - 3 P.M.
Tucson Medical Center, Lot 11
tmcaz.com/be-safe-saturday

OUTDOORS:

Wizarding Out West
Sun. March 19th @ 2 P.M. - 6 P.M.
Tickets start at $15
traildusttown.com

SHOPPING:

Lion Robles pop up shop
Sat. March 18th @ 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.
Tuxon Hotel
shoplinorobles.com

