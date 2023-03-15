Hockey, popup shop, wizards, sculptures and safety

LIVE SPORTS:
Tucson Roadrunners vs the Calgary Wranglers
Fri. March 17th @ 7 P.M.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
Sat. March 18th @ 7 P.M.
First Responder’s Day Doubleheader
Tucson Arena
For more information and to get tickets
tucsonroadrunners.com
ANNUALLY:
Sculpture Festival SHOW & SALE
Sat. March 18th & Sun. March 19th
9:30 A.M. - 4 P.M.
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
sculpturetucson.org
EDUCATIONAL:
Be Safe Saturday
Sat. March 18th @ 9A.M. - 3 P.M.
Tucson Medical Center, Lot 11
tmcaz.com/be-safe-saturday
OUTDOORS:
Wizarding Out West
Sun. March 19th @ 2 P.M. - 6 P.M.
Tickets start at $15
traildusttown.com
SHOPPING:
Lion Robles pop up shop
Sat. March 18th @ 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.
Tuxon Hotel
shoplinorobles.com