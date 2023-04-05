Hockey, art, adopt and egg hunting

LIVE SPORTS:

Tucson Roadrunners vs the Texas Stars

Fri. April 7th @ 7 P.M.

$3 Soft Drinks and $3 Hot Dogs

Sat. April 8th @ 7 P.M.

Autism Acceptance Night W/Sensory Room Presented by Intermountain Academy

Tucson Arena

For more information and to get tickets

tucsonroadrunners.com

ART:

Art After Dark

Sat. April 8th @ 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.

Children's Museum

Get tickets or to find out more at

childrensmuseumtucson.org/art-after-dark

ADOPT:

Bark in the Park (Dog adoption event)

Sat. April 8th 11 A.M. - 2 P.M.

Armory Park Center

armory-park-center.business.site

OUTSIDE:

Easter ExtravaganZOO (THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT)

Advance tickets required – tickets for this event will not be sold at the gate.

Sat. April 8th @ 7:30 A.M. - 9:45 A.M.

Sun. April 9th @ 7:30 A.M. - 9:45 A.M.

Reid Park Zoo

For all times during event go to

reidparkzoo.org/easter-extravaganzoo

