Hockey, art, adopt and egg hunting

LIVE SPORTS:
Tucson Roadrunners vs the Texas Stars
Fri. April 7th @ 7 P.M.
$3 Soft Drinks and $3 Hot Dogs
Sat. April 8th @ 7 P.M.
Autism Acceptance Night W/Sensory Room Presented by Intermountain Academy
Tucson Arena
For more information and to get tickets
tucsonroadrunners.com
ART:
Art After Dark
Sat. April 8th @ 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.
Children's Museum
Get tickets or to find out more at
childrensmuseumtucson.org/art-after-dark
ADOPT:
Bark in the Park (Dog adoption event)
Sat. April 8th 11 A.M. - 2 P.M.
Armory Park Center
armory-park-center.business.site
OUTSIDE:
Easter ExtravaganZOO (THIS EVENT IS SOLD OUT)
Advance tickets required – tickets for this event will not be sold at the gate.
Sat. April 8th @ 7:30 A.M. - 9:45 A.M.
Sun. April 9th @ 7:30 A.M. - 9:45 A.M.
Reid Park Zoo
For all times during event go to
reidparkzoo.org/easter-extravaganzoo