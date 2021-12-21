Hi-Tech Holiday Gift Guide with Dave King

Fujitsu Computer Products of America (FCPA), Oral-B, Poly, and Slickdeals are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend.
Consumers are still looking for the hottest new tech products, and we have the help you need to sort through all of the best options.
About Dave King
For 14 years, Dave was one of the top Program Hosts on QVC, the world leader in electronic retailing, and the go-to host for electronics. His focus is on providing clear, easy-to-understand, descriptions of the products he presents, while engaging the viewer with a fun and highly entertaining style. Dave holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Penn State University, where he played Free Safety for the legendary Joe Paterno, he is a husband, father of three, and a member of the Board of Directors for The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.