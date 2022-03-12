Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Guadalajara the Original Grill celebrates 20 years

Guadalajara Original Grills' 20th Anniversary
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 19:28:53-05

Guadalajara the Original Grill is celebrating 20 years in Tucson and will be hosting a customer appreciation day on March 16th by offering:
20% the menu 
20 year anniversary tees       
$20 gifts cards to lucky winning customers            
Live Music

For more information visit: https://guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!