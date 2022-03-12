Guadalajara the Original Grill celebrates 20 years
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 19:28:53-05
Guadalajara the Original Grill is celebrating 20 years in Tucson and will be hosting a customer appreciation day on March 16th by offering:
20% the menu
20 year anniversary tees
$20 gifts cards to lucky winning customers
Live Music
For more information visit: https://guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com/
