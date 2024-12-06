Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Give the gift of pain relief

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona
The Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (PISA) has specialized in Interventional Pain Management in Southern Arizona for over 20 years
Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Our providers understand that pain from an illness, injury or aging can disrupt a person’s activities and day-to-day routines. The team of renowned Interventional Pain Management Specialists, with training from world-class institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, Stanford and Harvard, deliver state-of-the-art treatments and procedures. Our goal is to help patients find relief from pain—helping them return to an enjoyable quality of life.

Learn more at pisapain.com

