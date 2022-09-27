Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Getting the best price with Zulily

Savvy shopping at incredible prices
Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 19:21:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz.  — The secret to Zulily's deals is in its shipping.

Zulily waits and bundles items from multiple orders, using fewer boxes.

Then it passes the savings onto the customer.

Sometimes it takes a little longer, but customers say it’s worth the wait.

Take advantage of these deals at Zulily.com.

