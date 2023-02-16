Get to know "The List" hosts
Answering rapid fire questions
Kristina Guerrero & Jimmy Rhoades answer some tough questions regarding favorites of all sorts of topics
Posted at 12:44 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 14:44:29-05
Watch "The List"
Weekdays at 3 PM on KGUN 9
thelisttv.com
Missed an episode? No worries!
Watch on youtube.com/thelistshowtv
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.