General Dentistry 4 Kids: Creating a friendly environment for children

General Dentistry 4 Kids
Posted at 3:36 PM, Mar 08, 2021
Voted best dentist in Tucson for the past two years with 3 convenient locations, General Dentistry 4 Children is an environment full of energy, fun activities and games that help children overcome anxiety. They can sit back and relax watching cartoons while getting their teeth checked. Parents are also welcome in the exam rooms.

