GAP Ministries: Update on the move to new Campus of Hope

TUCSON, Ariz. — GAP Ministries is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

GAP cares for over 350 foster children and teens annually through family-style group foster homes and individual foster families, and assists their biological families in healthy reunification when possible through parenting skills training. The GAP Kitchen provides 1000 meals weekly to low-income children, the elderly and others in need, and the GAP Community Warehouse redistributes over 2 million dollars’ worth of food and basic needs items to struggling families. GAP’s Second Chance Job Training programs help individuals coming from difficult places find success and a fresh start

To learn more, visit GAPmin.com