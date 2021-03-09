GAP Ministries: Helping foster families through COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. — GAP Ministries has been providing help, healing, and hope to children and families in need for over 20 years.

GAP cares for foster children by providing safe homes for abused and neglected children. GAP also licenses foster caregivers and provides supportive services to foster families and families in crisis. Additionally, they provide needed help to families at risk for removal and those in the process of reunification.

COVID-19 deeply impacted the foster care community and children are incredibly vulnerable during this challenging time.

GAP is eligible for the Foster Care Tax Credit and needs donors to come alongside during this difficult time so that we can save children and heal families together.

To learn more, visit GAPmin.com