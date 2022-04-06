Fox Tucson Theatre's 2022-23 season has something for everyone

Fox Tucson Theatre is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

On March 25th, Fox Tucson Theatre Executive Director, Bonnie Schock, unveiled an exceptional schedule of guest artists and entertainment for the 2022-2023 season. With over 30 shows covering the full spectrum from the top talents in music and comedy to classic movies, foreign films, holiday shows, documentary presentations, kid matinees and much more, all were enthusiastically received by the Foxsponsors and members in attendance. “It’s always exciting to hear the oohs and aahs when we share a first look at the many events to come. At our preview event, it was gratifying to find that there truly is something that gets just about everybody’s attention on our upcoming season, and I think we’re doing it right when nearly everyone has a different absolute must-see!” said Schock following the event.

Tickets for shows listed below are now available. For purchases and additional information visit https://foxtucson.com/events/

FOX TUCSON THEATRE 2022-2023 SEASON

LEGENDS – STARS & ICONS OF THE PERFORMING ARTS

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band – Wed, June 15, 2022

Three Dog Night – Sat, July 16, 2022

Weird Al Yankovic – Tues, Sept 27, 2022

Mavis Staples – Sun, Dec 11, 2022

FINE VINTAGES – TUNES THAT TAKE YOU BACK

Get the LED Out – Sunday, Sept 25, 2022

Fab Four – Friday, Oct 21, 2022

GLOBAL JOURNEYS – A WORLD OF DISCOVERY

Aida Cuevas – Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Altan: Donegal to Tucson – Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii – Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Merry-Achi Christmas – Friday, Dec 16, 2022

National Geographic Live Improbable Ascent – Sunday, Jan, 29, 2023

San Jose Taiko – Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

National Geographic Live Wild Hope – Sunday, Feb 26, 2023

National Geographic Live Adaptation – Sunday, March 26, 2023

THEATRICALS

The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays – Friday, Dec.2, 2022

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 – Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Meow Meow- Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023

FAMILY FUN & SCHOOL SHOWS – FRESH THRILLING PERFORMANCES FOR KIDS AND THEIR ADULTS

Passing Zone – Saturday, Oct 1, 2022

Cirque Mechanics- Zephyr – Sunday, Nov 6, 2022

Deck the Halls with Disney D Cappella – Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Shakespeare in Jazz – Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 - School Matinee

The Gruffalo – Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023- School Matinee

Lightwire Theatre – Dino Light – Friday, Feb 3, 2023

LISTENING ROOM – MUSICAL ARTISTS THAT DESERVE A GREAT HALL

Blues & Jazz

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022

In the Christmas Mood – Friday, Dec 9, 2022

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour: Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Christian Sands, and more - Saturday, Jan 21,2023

John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell – Saturday, Mar 4, 2023

Preservation Hall Jazz Band 60th Anniversary – Wednesday, Mar 8, 2023

Country & Americana

The Mavericks Holiday with special guest TBA– Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Los Lobos & Gabby Moreno – Friday, March 10, 2023

Music City Hitmakers – Saturday, April 15, 2023

Singer-Songwriter

Amos Lee – Saturday, June 4, 2022

Graham Nash – Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Andy Grammar – Friday, June 3, 2022

OUTBURST COMEDY – LAUGHS, LAUGHS, LAUGHS

Fortune Feimster – Hey Y’all – Sunday, Sept 11, 2022

Lewis Black – Friday, Sept 30, 2022

John Waters – False Negative – Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Brian Regan – Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

The Smothers Brothers – Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

ABOUT THE FOX

The Fox Tucson Theatre enlivens Tucson, fostering community growth and connections by shaping exceptional, live arts experiences in a celebrated setting. The “Crown Jewel of Downtown” makes memories, makes connections, and makes Tucson proud. Programming includes exciting year-round live entertainment from the top entertainers in the US, as well as community produced events, classic movies, family programming, and more. Beautifully restored, the historic 1930’s Art Deco theatre Fox has become an important symbol of the resurgence of a thriving city center and continues to contribute to the economic growth in the region. The Fox Tucson Theatre is located at 17 W Congress. For additional information and Covid protocol requirements please visit www.foxtucson.com or call the Box Office at 520-547-3030