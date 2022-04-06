Fox Tucson Theatre's 2022-23 season has something for everyone

Fox Tucson Theatre is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
On March 25th, Fox Tucson Theatre Executive Director, Bonnie Schock, unveiled an exceptional schedule of guest artists and entertainment for the 2022-2023 season. With over 30 shows covering the full spectrum from the top talents in music and comedy to classic movies, foreign films, holiday shows, documentary presentations, kid matinees and much more, all were enthusiastically received by the Foxsponsors and members in attendance. “It’s always exciting to hear the oohs and aahs when we share a first look at the many events to come. At our preview event, it was gratifying to find that there truly is something that gets just about everybody’s attention on our upcoming season, and I think we’re doing it right when nearly everyone has a different absolute must-see!” said Schock following the event.
Tickets for shows listed below are now available. For purchases and additional information visit https://foxtucson.com/events/
FOX TUCSON THEATRE 2022-2023 SEASON
LEGENDS – STARS & ICONS OF THE PERFORMING ARTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band – Wed, June 15, 2022
Three Dog Night – Sat, July 16, 2022
Weird Al Yankovic – Tues, Sept 27, 2022
Mavis Staples – Sun, Dec 11, 2022
FINE VINTAGES – TUNES THAT TAKE YOU BACK
Get the LED Out – Sunday, Sept 25, 2022
Fab Four – Friday, Oct 21, 2022
GLOBAL JOURNEYS – A WORLD OF DISCOVERY
Aida Cuevas – Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Altan: Donegal to Tucson – Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii – Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Merry-Achi Christmas – Friday, Dec 16, 2022
National Geographic Live Improbable Ascent – Sunday, Jan, 29, 2023
San Jose Taiko – Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
National Geographic Live Wild Hope – Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
National Geographic Live Adaptation – Sunday, March 26, 2023
THEATRICALS
The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays – Friday, Dec.2, 2022
All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 – Sunday, Dec 18, 2022
Meow Meow- Wednesday, Mar 29, 2023
FAMILY FUN & SCHOOL SHOWS – FRESH THRILLING PERFORMANCES FOR KIDS AND THEIR ADULTS
Passing Zone – Saturday, Oct 1, 2022
Cirque Mechanics- Zephyr – Sunday, Nov 6, 2022
Deck the Halls with Disney D Cappella – Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Shakespeare in Jazz – Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 - School Matinee
The Gruffalo – Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023- School Matinee
Lightwire Theatre – Dino Light – Friday, Feb 3, 2023
LISTENING ROOM – MUSICAL ARTISTS THAT DESERVE A GREAT HALL
Blues & Jazz
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022
In the Christmas Mood – Friday, Dec 9, 2022
Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour: Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Christian Sands, and more - Saturday, Jan 21,2023
John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell – Saturday, Mar 4, 2023
Preservation Hall Jazz Band 60th Anniversary – Wednesday, Mar 8, 2023
Country & Americana
The Mavericks Holiday with special guest TBA– Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Los Lobos & Gabby Moreno – Friday, March 10, 2023
Music City Hitmakers – Saturday, April 15, 2023
Singer-Songwriter
Amos Lee – Saturday, June 4, 2022
Graham Nash – Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Andy Grammar – Friday, June 3, 2022
OUTBURST COMEDY – LAUGHS, LAUGHS, LAUGHS
Fortune Feimster – Hey Y’all – Sunday, Sept 11, 2022
Lewis Black – Friday, Sept 30, 2022
John Waters – False Negative – Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Brian Regan – Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
The Smothers Brothers – Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
ABOUT THE FOX
The Fox Tucson Theatre enlivens Tucson, fostering community growth and connections by shaping exceptional, live arts experiences in a celebrated setting. The “Crown Jewel of Downtown” makes memories, makes connections, and makes Tucson proud. Programming includes exciting year-round live entertainment from the top entertainers in the US, as well as community produced events, classic movies, family programming, and more. Beautifully restored, the historic 1930’s Art Deco theatre Fox has become an important symbol of the resurgence of a thriving city center and continues to contribute to the economic growth in the region. The Fox Tucson Theatre is located at 17 W Congress. For additional information and Covid protocol requirements please visit www.foxtucson.com or call the Box Office at 520-547-3030