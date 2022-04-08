Former tennis pro Murphy Jensen talks sudden cardiac death, Grand Slam event

The Steven M. Gootter Foundation is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

The Gootter Grand Slam returns this Sunday, April 10th with a world-class lineup of tennis superstars, special honorees and a gala alfresco dinner and auction.

The action will begin at 4pm with an exhibition match featuring the UA Men’s tennis team followed by UA Head Football Coach Jedd Fisch and UA Head Men’s Tennis Coach Clancy Shields taking on the Bryan Brothers (Bob and Mike) – the winningest doubles team in the world. The Grand Slam event concludes with an exciting match between the Bryan Brothers and tennis legends the Jensen Brothers (Murphy and Luke).

