The Morning Blend

Food, Theater, Pop Swap and summer nights

Get ready for another jam-packed weekend
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 17:30:58-04

ENTERTAINMENT:

Catch Me If You Can
Fri. Aug. 25th - Sun. Sept. 10th
Arts Express Theatre
Get tickets or to find out more at
arts-express.org/catch-me-if-you-can

FOOD:

Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge
Sat. Aug. 26th @ 6 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.
Hilton El Conquistador
For more information and to get tickets
saaca.org/salsatequilataco

OUTDOORS:

Cool Summer Nights
Teacher Appreciation Night
Sat. Aug. 26th @ 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Desert Museum
Get tickets or to find out more at
desertmuseum.org/coolsummernights

ART:

Pop Swap! Art Supply Swap
Sun. Aug. 27th @ 10 A.M. - 1 P.M.
311 E. 7th Street
Sign up for a table at
hfacartsandevents@gmail.com

