Food, Theater, Pop Swap and summer nights

ENTERTAINMENT:
Catch Me If You Can
Fri. Aug. 25th - Sun. Sept. 10th
Arts Express Theatre
Get tickets or to find out more at
arts-express.org/catch-me-if-you-can
FOOD:
Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge
Sat. Aug. 26th @ 6 P.M. - 8:30 P.M.
Hilton El Conquistador
For more information and to get tickets
saaca.org/salsatequilataco
OUTDOORS:
Cool Summer Nights
Teacher Appreciation Night
Sat. Aug. 26th @ 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Desert Museum
Get tickets or to find out more at
desertmuseum.org/coolsummernights
ART:
Pop Swap! Art Supply Swap
Sun. Aug. 27th @ 10 A.M. - 1 P.M.
311 E. 7th Street
Sign up for a table at
hfacartsandevents@gmail.com