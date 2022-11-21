Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Fighting Flu Season

GSK
The CDC estimates that flu vaccination during the 2019 - 2020 flu season helped prevent an estimated 7.5 million illnesses, 3.7 million medical visits and 105,000 flu-related hospitalizations
Posted at 1:57 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:57:55-05

GSK is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Keep your family protected from the flu this year by making sure every eligible person 6 months of age and older receives vaccination against the flu.

When is “Flu Season” and When Should I Get Vaccinated?
If My Family is Otherwise Healthy, Does Everyone Still Need to be Vaccinated?
When Should My Children Get Vaccinated?
If Someone is Pregnant, Should They Get Vaccinated?

These are some of the questions you can find answers too.

Understand the facts and have the right tools to feel empowered when talking to your family about the flu to help encourage vaccination.

Learn how you can stay safe us.gsk.com/en-us/media/in-focus/flu-is-a-family-affair/!

