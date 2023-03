Festival of Books, ABBA, hockey, golf and fitness

LIVE SPORTS:

Cologuard Classic

Fri. March 3rd - Sat. March 5th

Admissions Gates Open at 9 A.M.

Omni Tucson National Resort

For more details go to cologuardclassic.com

Tucson Roadrunners vs San Diego Gulls

Fri. March 3rd @ 7 P.M. & Sat. March 4th @ 7 P.M.

Tucson Arena

To get tickets go to tucsonroadrunners.com

ANNUALLY:

Tucson Festival of Books

Sat. March 4th & Sun. March 5th

9:30 A.M. - 5:30 P.M.

UArizona Mall

To donate or volunteer go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

OUTDOORS:

Run To Rescue

Sat. March 4th 8 A.M.

Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center

Registration ends tomorrow sign up at adventuresignup.com

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

Fri. March 3rd doors at 7 P.M.

Rialto Theater

Get tickets or to find out more at rialtotheatre.com