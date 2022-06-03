Father's Day gifting MUST HAVES from Drizly

Drizly is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Just in time to celebrate Dad, we’ve got the scoop on top-shelf spirits gifts you can do right from the comfort of home. With Drizly, all you need is your phone or a computer, so whether you need a last-minute gift that will arrive the same day, or just some early gifting inspiration, we’ve got you covered when it comes to making Dad’s Day special.

Head of consumer insights, Liz Paquette, shares her picks of Dad-favorite spirits brands, such as Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, Rémy Martin XO and more. Ideal for dads who fancy themselves home mixologists, whiskey aficionados, or simply love to raise a glass of something special with their loved ones.