Farm Forward: Turkey and carrots and cranberries, oh my

Do you really know where your holiday spread comes from
Shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious about where the foods they purchase come from, there is still much confusion when it comes to understanding labels like “humanely raised” and “sustainable”
Posted at 3:03 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 17:03:14-05

Farm Forward is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Thanksgiving is around the corner - but with rising inflation, a massive bird flu outbreak and shifting attitudes around vegetarianism – American holiday tables may look different this year. And while today’s shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious about where the foods they purchase come from, there is still much confusion when it comes to understanding labels like “humanely raised” and “sustainable”.

  • The impact of inflation on this season’s holiday meal
  • What “humanewashing” is and how to spot it 
  • Understanding food labels claims like “free range”

Find more information at farmforward.com!

