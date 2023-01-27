Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Ending Pet Obesity with the L.O.V.E. test

Keeping our furry family members healthy Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson tell us to spend more time walking and playing with our pets
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 15:22:59-05

Hill's Pet Nutrition is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Learn more at EndPetObesity.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!