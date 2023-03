Egg hunt, airshow, stars and ballet

OUTDOORS:

Davis-Monthan AFB presents:

Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona

March 25th - 26th

Gates open at 9 A.M.

dmfss.com/airshow

Stars Over Sabino

Fri. March 24th & Sat. March 25th



Talks run from 4-7 P.M. each evening

Constellation tour at 9 P.M.

StarGazing from 7 P.M. - 10 P.M.

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

visittucson.org/stars-over-sabino

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

Spring Concert

Fri. March 24th @ 7 P.M.

Sat. March 25th @ 2 P.M.

Sun. March 26th @ 2 P.M.

Leo Rich Theater

Find out more and get tickets at

ballettucson.org

ANNUALLY:

EGGstravaganza

Sat. March 25th @ 10 A.M. - 1 P.M.

Egg Hunt Times (bring your empty basket for the hunt):



Ages 2 & under: 10:15 A.M.

Ages 3 - 4: 11 A.M.

Ages 5 - 7: 11:30 A.M.

Ages 8 - 12: Noon

Mansfield Park

tucsonaz.gov/eggstravaganza-2023