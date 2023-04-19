Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Earth Day, Cirque Italia and Wine

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 16:17:55-04

OUTDOORS

TMC Earth Day 5k
Sat. April 22nd @ 7:30 A.M.
Biosphere 2
Register now at runtucson.net

Earth Day Open House
Sat. April 22nd 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Cooper Center for Environmental Learning
RSVP at coopercenter.arizona.edu

FOR THE KIDS:

Earth Day 2023
Sat. April 22nd @ 9 A.M. - 1 P.M.
Children's Museum
childrensmuseumtucson.org/earth-day/

LIVE PERFORMANCE:

Cirque Italia presents: Water Circus
Now - April 23rd
Tucson Mall parking lot
Buy tickets at silver.cirqueitalia.com

Arizona Wine Walk
Sat. April 22nd 1 P.M. - 6 P.M.
$50 - $80
Westbound
For more information and to get tickets
thetapandbottle.com/events

