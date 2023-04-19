Earth Day, Cirque Italia and Wine

OUTDOORS
TMC Earth Day 5k
Sat. April 22nd @ 7:30 A.M.
Biosphere 2
Register now at runtucson.net
Earth Day Open House
Sat. April 22nd 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Cooper Center for Environmental Learning
RSVP at coopercenter.arizona.edu
FOR THE KIDS:
Earth Day 2023
Sat. April 22nd @ 9 A.M. - 1 P.M.
Children's Museum
childrensmuseumtucson.org/earth-day/
LIVE PERFORMANCE:
Cirque Italia presents: Water Circus
Now - April 23rd
Tucson Mall parking lot
Buy tickets at silver.cirqueitalia.com
Arizona Wine Walk
Sat. April 22nd 1 P.M. - 6 P.M.
$50 - $80
Westbound
For more information and to get tickets
thetapandbottle.com/events