Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Dr. Parul Dua Makkar talks oral cancer

April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Parul Dua Makkar's life took a different trajectory when she lost her only and younger sibling, Dr. Manu Dua, to oral cancer
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 16:32:08-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Learn more at parulduamakkar.com!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!