Dino & Dragon Stroll is officially in Tucson

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a new touring event, coming to Tucson for the first time with a special offer for you! This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs AND dragons. This must-see event features the LARGEST creatures touring the country, much larger than any other event of its kind. The dinosaurs and dragons are MASSIVE, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Dino & Dragon Stroll also features the NEWEST dinosaurs and dragons produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology that brings these amazing creatures to life.

Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Tucson Expo Center, December 4-5, into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout! Creatures featuring moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other amazing details that make them look real and alive!

Dino & Dragon Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk thru this realistic and memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll at their own pace, they can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs including encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus, just to name a few. Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned and legendary fire breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.

This one-of-a-kind event will provide the best opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!

Dino & Dragon Stroll will have a Sensory Friendly Session that will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, 12/4. This session will be an experience in a sensory modified setting with sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those that have sensory sensitivities.

WHEN: Dino & Dragon Stroll – Saturday & Sunday (December 4-5, 2021)

Timed tickets available with entry every half hour

8:30 a.m. – Sensory Friendly Session - Saturday, 12/4

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday

WHERE: Tucson Expo Center

3750 E Irvington Rd.

Tucson, AZ

Children under 2, Military and Veterans with ID or papers, are free at the door.

SPECIAL 20% OFF TICKET OFFER USING PROMO CODE: TUSCON5

For more information and to purchase Dino & Dragon Stroll tickets, please visit: www.DinoAndDragonStroll.com