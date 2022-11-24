CVN's Veteran's Day Pop Quiz
November is National Military Family Appreciation Month
CVN's model of care was built with several core elements in mind, including access, low wait times, treating the entire military family and serving veterans regardless of role or discharge status
Posted at 6:04 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 20:04:11-05
Cohen Veterans Network is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.
Take the Veterans Pop Quiz and learn more information at cohenveteransnetwork.org!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.