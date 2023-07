OUTDOORS:

Cool Summer Nights

Insectopia

Sat. July 8th @ 6 P.M. - 9 P.M.

Desert Museum

Get tickets or to find out more at

desertmuseum.org/coolsummernights

Dog Days of Summer

Sat. July 8th

Tucson Botanical Gardens

tucsonbotanical.org/dogdays

KIDS:

Loft Kids Fest

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Sat. July 8th @ 10 A.M.

Outdoors at Himmel Park

Free Admission

Find out more at

loftcinema.org/loft-kids-fest