Clinical Psychologist Dr. Meleeka Clary

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Dr. Clary offers general clinical psychology services, which according to her, range from, depression, anxiety, couples counseling, marriage counseling, etc. “I do everything,” summarizes Dr. Clary. “If the client needs to be evaluated for a mental disorder, I can do that.” In addition, Dr. Clary offers her clinical psychology services pro bono, meaning that there is no charge to a patient who desires her services. “Caring is sharing,” expresses Dr. Clary. In conjunction with her clinical psychology, Dr. Clary also hosts a podcast on Bold Brave TV titled The Dr. Meleeka Clary Show. Airing globally every Thursday at 2pm Eastern, it is “about how to help towards bettering the quality of life with positive psychology.” Also, helpful tips regarding surviving the entertainment industry, and the judicial system with incorporating informative information. Since, Dr. Meleeka Clary, possesses experience in the said topics she wants her show to be based on helping others. One of Dr. Clary’s signature projects is a film that she produced and acted in titled, Three Corners of Deception. “Based on true events, it’s based on boy meets girl on a vacation during Memorial Day weekend,” explains Dr. Clary. “It was love at first sight. I met an attorney, but you don’t know who you’re dealing with. Later on, when you get to know this individual, you realize it’s a lot of deception. Because he was an attorney, it could have destroyed me, especially during a bitter custody battle, where the judge threatened me with jail time, because I wanted my son to be baptized. I ended up protesting because I know my rights as a paralegal. The video went viral on YouTube and the judge ultimately recused himself. It's a passion movie which ultimately inspired me to get back into the entertainment industry, due to the activism.”

Learn more at drmeleekaclary.com