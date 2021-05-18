Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Clear Comfort: Free your pool from chlorine once and for all

items.[0].videoTitle
Clear Comfort’s systems minimize your exposure to toxic pool chemicals and disinfection byproducts - so you can swim in clean, clear pool water that’s kind to your skin, eyes and lungs
Posted at 2:05 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 17:05:15-04

This summer, you may have no shortage of time to enjoy your home pool but could the current chlorine shortage prevent you from swimming safely? Today we are joined again by Steve Berens. Steve is a Tucson native and the CEO and Co-Founder of Clear Comfort.

Clear Comfort is the market-leading AOP pool sanitation system that can free your pool from chlorine shortages this summer by reducing your chlorine down to drinking-water chlorine levels or less. Steve is the innovator behind Advanced Oxidation pool and hot tub treatment, and his Clear Comfort system has been described as, “the best AOP system and the best thing for your pool.” Today, Steve is sharing how the chlorine shortage could affect your pool and hot tub care, and how many pool owners are taking the opportunity to make their water healthier than before.

To learn more, click here!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!