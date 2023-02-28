Changing what we know in tech this Tuesday
Alex has some interesting tech for our Tuesday, Pokemon, nokia's logo, and more from the James Webb Telescope
Posted at 12:27 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:27:59-05
Images from James Webb Telescope
Nokia changes their logo
Pokemon Day 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.