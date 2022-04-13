Celebration of Kindness: You're invited to mark 20 years of Ben's Bells

From the website:

Join us to celebrate 20 years of Ben’s Bells at the 2022 Celebration of Kindness!

Enjoy a night of great music, local food, drinks, and friends supporting kindness in our community. The celebration will include a silent auction, live auction, words from our Founder, a visit from our partners at Kind Stitches, music by Mariachi Estrellas de Tucson and Sharkk Heartt, and more!

To commemorate our 20th anniversary, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the magic of creating a live mosaic bench that will be auctioned off at the end of the night. We are delighted to be a part of such a kind community and hope to see you there.

Regular Priced Tickets

$100 per person

Tickets include 2 drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are available for $5 each at the event.

ASL Interpreters Provided

Ben’s Bells will follow the guidelines used in our studios where masks are optional outdoors and required indoors when not eating and drinking.