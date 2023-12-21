Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Carmen Ordonez Gift Guide

On the hunt for unique and thoughtful presents? Look no further Carmen Ordonez has a few ideas from her gift guide to help
Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 21:59:17-05

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Carmen Ordonez @CarmenOrdonezTV

OLAY Micro Sculpting Cream available on olay.com & retailers nationwide for $25
St. Jude Holiday Mug, $14.95
Available at Williams Sonoma (25% of purchase price donated to St. Jude)
Kindle Paperwhite
Smartwatch and EchoPop Kids Edition Available on amazon.com
Selfie Travel Stroller Available on pegperego.com
Lovevery Playkit Lovevery.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex Steiniger, host of The Morning Blend!