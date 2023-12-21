Carmen Ordonez Gift Guide

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.
Carmen Ordonez @CarmenOrdonezTV
OLAY Micro Sculpting Cream available on olay.com & retailers nationwide for $25
St. Jude Holiday Mug, $14.95
Available at Williams Sonoma (25% of purchase price donated to St. Jude)
Kindle Paperwhite
Smartwatch and EchoPop Kids Edition Available on amazon.com
Selfie Travel Stroller Available on pegperego.com
Lovevery Playkit Lovevery.com