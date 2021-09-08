Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Brighter smile in no time with Power Swabs

items.[0].videoTitle
power swabs
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 19:36:22-04

Learn more at PowerSwabs.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!