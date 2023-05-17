Brew at the Zoo, San Ysidro Festival, Bridal and Waila Celebration

OUTDOORS
Brew at the Zoo 2023
Sat. May 20th @ 6 P.M. 9 P.M.
- General Admission: $50
- Zoo Member: $45
- Designated Driver: $25
Tickets go up $10 at the gate Proceeds support the Zoo’s animal care, conservation, and education programs. Tickets are non-refundable.Reid Zoo Park
Get tickets or to find out more at
reidparkzoo.org/event/brew-at-the-zoo-2023
San Ysidro Festival
Sat. May 20th @ 8 A.M. 12 P.M.
Free
Mission Garden
missiongarden.org/events/san-ysidro-festival-2023
EXPO
Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo
Sun. May 21st @ 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.
Tucson Convention Center
bridalshowsaz-ts.com
ANNUAL
4th Annual Waila Celebration
Sat. May 20th @ 4 P.M. 11 P.M.
Tohono O’odham
Food | Arts & Crafts | Music
Free admission
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Plaza
ddcaz.com