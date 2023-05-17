Brew at the Zoo, San Ysidro Festival, Bridal and Waila Celebration

OUTDOORS

Brew at the Zoo 2023

Sat. May 20th @ 6 P.M. 9 P.M.



General Admission: $50

Zoo Member: $45

Designated Driver: $25

Tickets go up $10 at the gate Proceeds support the Zoo’s animal care, conservation, and education programs. Tickets are non-refundable.Reid Zoo Park

Get tickets or to find out more at

reidparkzoo.org/event/brew-at-the-zoo-2023

San Ysidro Festival

Sat. May 20th @ 8 A.M. 12 P.M.

Free

Mission Garden

missiongarden.org/events/san-ysidro-festival-2023

EXPO

Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo

Sun. May 21st @ 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Tucson Convention Center

bridalshowsaz-ts.com

ANNUAL

4th Annual Waila Celebration

Sat. May 20th @ 4 P.M. 11 P.M.

Tohono O’odham

Food | Arts & Crafts | Music

Free admission

Desert Diamond Sahuarita Plaza

ddcaz.com