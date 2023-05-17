Watch Now
Brew at the Zoo, San Ysidro Festival, Bridal and Waila Celebration

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 2:07 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 17:07:16-04

OUTDOORS

Brew at the Zoo 2023
Sat. May 20th @ 6 P.M. 9 P.M.

  • General Admission: $50
  • Zoo Member: $45
  • Designated Driver: $25

Tickets go up $10 at the gate Proceeds support the Zoo’s animal care, conservation, and education programs. Tickets are non-refundable.Reid Zoo Park
Get tickets or to find out more at
reidparkzoo.org/event/brew-at-the-zoo-2023

San Ysidro Festival
Sat. May 20th @ 8 A.M. 12 P.M.
Free
Mission Garden
missiongarden.org/events/san-ysidro-festival-2023

EXPO

Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo
Sun. May 21st @ 1 P.M. - 5 P.M.
Tucson Convention Center
bridalshowsaz-ts.com

ANNUAL

4th Annual Waila Celebration
Sat. May 20th @ 4 P.M. 11 P.M.
Tohono O’odham
Food | Arts & Crafts | Music
Free admission
Desert Diamond Sahuarita Plaza
ddcaz.com

