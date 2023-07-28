Beoynd the Basics: Ensuring your student's success in 2023

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.
- Experts agree that eating well throughout childhood and adolescence supports proper growth and development. Mia, how do we get started?
- While we’re discussing diet, a large percentage of excess calories come from snacks like pizza and soda. Is there a way for parents to pack a better-for-you snack that’s tasty and kid-approved?
- As a registered dietician nutritionist, you know there are a variety of ways to boost family nutrition and metabolic processes in the body. Do you have any other recommendations?
- Beyond diet, what is another way to enhance our students’ overall well-being, whether in their studies, fitness, or extracurricular activities?
For more information visit nutritionbymia.com