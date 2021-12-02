Bentley, then and now: Bentley aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030

Bentley Media is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Bentley has the strongest and most technologically advanced portfolio of products ever seen in one luxury brand. Its dedication to innovation has never been stronger.

Christophe Georges, the President & Chief Executive Officer, Bentley Americas talks about how Bentley aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

Abuot Christophe:

Christophe Georges joined Bentley 20 years ago and led sales operations in two of Bentley’s biggest markets, Europe and the US. He presided over a 20-fold increase in sales in Europe and set successive volume records in the US. He led global Product and Marketing during the period when Bentley disrupted the luxury automotive market with the introduction of the world’s first ultra-luxury SUV, the Bentley Bentayga. He also spearheaded key brand-to-brand relationships resulting in technology and digital collaborations, including one that resulted in the development of the first luxury digital platform exclusive to Bentley owners. On November 22, Georges will be available to provide his vision of how luxury will change as the industry adopts sustainability plans.

For more information visit: https://www.bentleymedia.com/en/beyond100/