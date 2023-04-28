Watch Now
Ben's Bells: Celebration of Kindness 2023

Saturday, May 6th at 6 P.M.
Ben’s Bells teaches individuals communities about the positive impacts of intentional kindness and inspires people to practice kindness as a way of life
Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 16:03:45-04

Enjoy a night of great music, local food, drinks, and friends supporting kindness in our community. The celebration will include a silent auction, live auction, 2nd Annual Founder’s Award, a visit from our partners at Kind Stitches, and more!

Musical guests: Mariachi Los Toritos from White Elementary School

Regular Priced Tickets
$100 per person

Tickets include 2 drink tickets. Additional drink tickets are available for $5 each at the event.

Can’t make it to this year’s event but still want to show your support? Purchase a ticket for a volunteer, teacher, or Ben’s Bells supporter who can’t afford to go. Simply add DONATION to the comments section of the ticket purchase.

ASL Interpreters Provided

Sat, May 6th @ 6 P.M.
The 3100 Building at Gadabout Headquarters

3100 N. First Avenue

For more information and tickets to the event bensbells.org/celebration!

