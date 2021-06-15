Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Become a medical professional in no time with Brookline

items.[0].videoTitle
At the Brookline College Tucson campus, curriculums include hands-on exercises, simulation labs, and online classes. Brookline is eager to provide aspiring medical professionals the tools and skills required for success in a career field that is ripe with opportunity
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 18:36:55-04

Brookline College is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

From the website:

At the Brookline College Tucson campus, our curriculums include hands-on exercises, simulation labs, and online classes. Brookline is eager to provide aspiring medical professionals the tools and skills required for success in a career field that is ripe with opportunity. We are also conveniently located east of the I-10 Freeway on E 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. In fact, the campus location is easily accessible from anywhere in Tucson. Our modern facility is beautiful and welcoming with ample parking.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!