Welcome to BB Beauty Lounge, your ultimate destination for comprehensive beauty and wellness solutions. From expertly administered injectables, EMSCULPT, liquid lipo, rejuvenating Diamond Glow facials, Microneedling, medical-grade skincare, prescription weight-loss, teeth whitening, Kybella, and more, we have a diverse array of offerings tailored to your unique needs. Dr. Robin Glicksman, Doctor of Behavioral Health with an Integrated Specialty,

Owner Robin Glicksman, the visionary behind BB Beauty Lounge, has brought together a team of licensed medical professionals who share her passion for beauty and wellness in a one-stop-shop. With a focus on creating a culture of fun, family, diligence, and collaboration, Robin ensures that every client feels valued and receives individualized care that exceeds their expectations.

Our Philosophy at BB Beauty Lounge, we are bringing the medicine back into aesthetics. We absolutely love what we do! We pride ourselves on creating a culture that blends fun, family, diligence, and care in a collaborative environment. Each member of our team is dedicated to providing personalized treatments that cater to your unique needs and preferences, combined with our clinical recommendations for the best outcomes.

All of our treatment providers are licensed medical professionals with specialty training and certifications in the services they perform. We use only FDA-approved treatments, ensuring the highest level of safety and effectiveness. Our commitment to excellence and our diverse range of clinical, medical, and licensing experience make BB Beauty Lounge the premier choice for your medspa needs.

We value each and every client and look forward to helping you achieve your beauty and wellness goals. Welcome to the BB Beauty Lounge family!

We have financing options available through AfterPay and Cherry

