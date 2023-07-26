Back-to-school, Garlic Festival, Skating and Yoga with cats

ANNUAL:

12th Annual Kidz Expo & Back to School Event

Thurs. July 27th @ 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Up to 2,000 free backpacks

Tucson Convention Center, exhibition halls A and B

Get tickets or to find out more at

tucsonconventioncenter.com/events/12th-annual-kidz-expo-back-to-school-event

FOOD:

Garlic Festival

Sat. July 29th @ 8 A.M. - 11 A.M.

Mission Garden

missiongarden.org

18+:

Late Skate (SCL8SK8)

Sat. July 29th @ 10:30 P.M. - 12:30 A.M.

Skate Country

Get tickets or to find out more at

skatecountry.com

INDOOR:

Cat Yoga

Sun. July 30th @ 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M.

The Hermitage Cat Shelter

Class is $20

hermitagecatshelter.org/cat-yoga