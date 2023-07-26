Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

Back-to-school, Garlic Festival, Skating and Yoga with cats

Weekender Wednesday
Whether you like spending the days indoors or adventuring into the desert theres something for everyone this weekend
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 18:10:05-04

ANNUAL:

12th Annual Kidz Expo & Back to School Event
Thurs. July 27th @ 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Up to 2,000 free backpacks
Tucson Convention Center, exhibition halls A and B
Get tickets or to find out more at
tucsonconventioncenter.com/events/12th-annual-kidz-expo-back-to-school-event

FOOD:

Garlic Festival
Sat. July 29th @ 8 A.M. - 11 A.M.
Mission Garden
missiongarden.org

18+:

Late Skate (SCL8SK8)
Sat. July 29th @ 10:30 P.M. - 12:30 A.M.
Skate Country
Get tickets or to find out more at
skatecountry.com

INDOOR:

Cat Yoga
Sun. July 30th @ 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M.
The Hermitage Cat Shelter
Class is $20
hermitagecatshelter.org/cat-yoga

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!