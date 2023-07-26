Back-to-school, Garlic Festival, Skating and Yoga with cats

ANNUAL:
12th Annual Kidz Expo & Back to School Event
Thurs. July 27th @ 4 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Up to 2,000 free backpacks
Tucson Convention Center, exhibition halls A and B
Get tickets or to find out more at
tucsonconventioncenter.com/events/12th-annual-kidz-expo-back-to-school-event
FOOD:
Garlic Festival
Sat. July 29th @ 8 A.M. - 11 A.M.
Mission Garden
missiongarden.org
18+:
Late Skate (SCL8SK8)
Sat. July 29th @ 10:30 P.M. - 12:30 A.M.
Skate Country
Get tickets or to find out more at
skatecountry.com
INDOOR:
Cat Yoga
Sun. July 30th @ 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M.
The Hermitage Cat Shelter
Class is $20
hermitagecatshelter.org/cat-yoga