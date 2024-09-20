AZ Medicare Helpers Charity Golf Tournament

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content in the Morning Blend. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Check-in will open at 7:00 AM with a shotgun start at 8:00 AM. Your registration will include breakfast, coffee, green fees, a cart, swag bags, and lunch. But most importantly, your participation as a player, sponsor, or donor will help us continue our mission of supporting the youth of Southern Arizona.

Our club has a rich history as one of Arizona’s most prestigious organizations for community members from the ages of 20 to 40. The Active 20-30 Club of Tucson has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and dedicated thousands of hours to local children’s charities. This year we are proud to partner with NAMI of Southern Arizona.

As you may or may not know, September is National Suicide Prevention Month. We have partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southern Arizona (NAMI SA) to raise money for their Ending the Silence Program. Ending the Silence is a 50-minute early intervention program for students, youth groups, clubs and after school programs to engage them in mental health education and discussion. They provide the youth they serve with tools to prevent destructive behaviors like bullying and shaming while at the same time encouraging them to be open and honest about the struggles they face.

Learn more at 2030classic.org