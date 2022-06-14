Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

AZ Game and Fish needs your help to get life-saving water to wildlife

AZ Game and Fish needs your help to get life-saving water to wildlife
((SL Advertiser)) AZ Game and Fish needs your help to get life-saving water to wildlife. Donate at SendWater.org, or text SENDWATER to 41444
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 16:12:53-04

((SL Advertiser)) AZ Game and Fish needs your help to get life-saving water to wildlife. Donate at SendWater.org or text SENDWATER to 41444

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!