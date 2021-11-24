Arizona Theatre Company's holiday show is a must-see

Arizona Theatre Company is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

From the website:

Say hello to your new favorite holiday classic!

From the pen of the writer of last season’s hit Silent Sky, and America’s most produced playwright, comes this charming and cleverly imagined sequel to Pride and Prejudice. It is two years later, and the Bennet family gathers at Pemberley to celebrate Christmas together. Unlike her witty and vibrant sisters, Mary Bennet is unmarried, nerdy, and growing tired of her role as the obedient middle sister. But an unexpected guest gives Mary the boost she needs to embrace her independence and find true love. Miss Bennet is an energetic, witty, and romantic holiday comedy about family, awkward love and personal transformation that will delight and enchant Jane Austen aficionados and newcomers alike.