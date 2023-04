Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Set your clocks to 7 A.M. tomorrow April 4

Donate $100 between 7-8 A.M. at gapmin.com!

and donate $50 towards Miracle Center netween 8-9 A.M. to helo them win $2000

All donations count towards the Arizona Tax Credit.