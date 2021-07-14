Arizona Game & Fish Department keeps keep wildlife hydrated

As part of its mission to conserve and protect the state's 800-plus species of wildlife, the Arizona Game and Fish Department maintains 3,000 water catchments in remote locations around the state. These stations provide life-saving water for all manner of wildlife year-round and are critical during the hot summer months. If you would like to help provide drinking water for wildlife, text SENDWATER to 41444 or visit SendWater.Org

There is no minimum donation.

Arizona Game and Fish Department receives zero general fund tax dollars. Funding is primarily provided by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, tags or stamps, and via a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition.