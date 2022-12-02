Watch Now
Are you eligible for free internet?

Xfinity is proud to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides qualified households with a credit of up to $30/mo towards Internet and Mobile services
Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 02, 2022
Comcast is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Find out if you are eligible for free internet xfinity.com/acp!

