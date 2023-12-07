The G-Base Mobile USA Tour is the official sponsor for our gaming and collectable enthusiasts.

This immersive fan experience will have dedicated PS5 gaming stations featuring the latest and greatest Anime, Arcade and Fighter video game titles for casual play. Fans will be able to share digital green screen photos, engage in hands-on G-Base Model Kit workshops and collect commemorative items sold exclusively on site during their tour stops:

Activation features:

➡️ Welcome area

🛋️ Lounge

🕹️ PS5 Gaming stations

📺 Display screens featuring the latest promos

🦾 Premium and Exclusive G-Base models only available at each tour stop

🔧 G-Base Model kit workshops

➡️ Free model kits for attendees (while supplies last)

📸 Green screen photo ops

You can meet and greet Paul Castro JR and other fellow Voice actors for an exclusive FAN MEET & GREET at Anime Wonder Festival on Dec 9-10. Join the Anime Wonder experience for even more fun including unique Anime Exhibitors and Artists, Performances, Cosplay competitions, Itasha Cars, Hands-on activation experiences, delicious Japanese & Asian Food and more. The festival will be taking place at Rillito Park Race Track at 4502 N 1st Avenue.

Paul Castro JR @paulcastrojr

AnimeWonder @animewonderfestival

Limited tickets are available now at animewonderfest.com